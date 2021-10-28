Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple, Amazon push Nasdaq to record high

28-10-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Nasdaq index hit a record high on Thursday, led by gains in mega-cap companies including Apple Inc and Amazon.com ahead of their earnings reports, while solid results from Caterpillar and Merck helped investors shrug off dismal GDP data.

At 11:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 202.48 points, or 0.57%, at 35,693.17, the S&P 500 was up 35.65 points, or 0.78%, at 4,587.33, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 145.69 points, or 0.96%, at 15,381.53.

