Left Menu

NGRI, GSI ink pact for natural resource exploration in Andaman Offshore

The scientists of CSIR- National Geophysical Research Institute NGRI have proven expertise in marine seismic studies with proven record of technique development, an official release said.GSI has been carrying out seismic surveys on selected parts of the continental shelf, rise and convergent margin in order to unearth submarine structures and associated mineral resources on Indias Exclusive Economic Zone EEZ, utilising the multi-channel seismic data acquisition system along with other geoscientific equipment onboard RV Samudra Ratnakar, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-10-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 20:58 IST
NGRI, GSI ink pact for natural resource exploration in Andaman Offshore
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Oct 28 (PTI): City-based National Geophysical Research Institute and Marine and Coastal Survey Division (MCSD), Geological Survey of India (GSI), Mangalore have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday for collaboration in the field of natural resource exploration in the Andaman Offshore region, utilising the resources of both the institutes. The scientists of CSIR- National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) have proven expertise in marine seismic studies with proven record of technique development, an official release said.

GSI has been carrying out seismic surveys on selected parts of the continental shelf, rise and convergent margin in order to unearth submarine structures and associated mineral resources on India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), utilising the multi-channel seismic data acquisition system along with other geoscientific equipment onboard R/V Samudra Ratnakar, it said. Within the framework of this MoU, CSIR-NGRI would be carrying out advanced processing of the seismic data acquired by GSI in order to precisely identify the subtle seismic features and delineate the fine-scale velocity structure in the region, it said.

These efforts are aimed at bringing synergy between the two institutes and to work in tune with the blue economy model of the country, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021