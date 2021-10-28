Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasise metaverse vision

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future.

Sceptics point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)