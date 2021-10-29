BRIEF-Yellen Says Biden's $1.75 Trillion Framework Will Help Return Americans To Workforce And Drive Inflation Down - CBS News

Oct 28 (Reuters) -

* YELLEN SAYS "TRANSFORMATIVE" $1.75 TRILLION FRAMEWORK WILL HELP RETURN AMERICANS TO WORKFORCE AND DRIVE INFLATION DOWN - CBS NEWS

* YELLEN SAYS AMERICANS WILL SEE INFLATION RATES MUCH CLOSER TO 2% THAT WE WANT AND ARE ACCUSTOMED TO - CBS NEWS Source text : [ID:https://cbsn.ws/3mniDPK] Further company coverage: [ ]

