BRIEF-Yellen Says Biden's $1.75 Trillion Framework Will Help Return Americans To Workforce And Drive Inflation Down - CBS News

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 02:24 IST
Oct 28 (Reuters) -
* YELLEN SAYS "TRANSFORMATIVE" $1.75 TRILLION FRAMEWORK WILL HELP RETURN AMERICANS TO WORKFORCE AND DRIVE INFLATION DOWN - CBS NEWS
* YELLEN SAYS AMERICANS WILL SEE INFLATION RATES MUCH CLOSER TO 2% THAT WE WANT AND ARE ACCUSTOMED TO - CBS NEWS Source text : [ID:https://cbsn.ws/3mniDPK] Further company coverage: [ ]
