LG TV users can now automatically view Prime Video content in Filmmaker Mode

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-10-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 09:08 IST
Image Credit: LG Electronics
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

LG is rolling out a new feature update that will allow LG 2020 and 2021 4K and 8K UHD Smart TV users globally to automatically view Prime Video content in Filmmaker Mode.

The Filmmaker Mode will get triggered automatically on LG 4K and 8K UHD TV models running webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0, without the need for the users to change the setting manually. Viewers will have the option to confirm or decline the mode via a pop-up window. After confirmation, it can be manually turned off in the settings menu.

First unveiled in 2019 by the UHD Alliance (UHDA), Filmmaker Mode is designed to preserve the visual intent of the content creator, allowing viewers to enjoy a more cinematic experience on their compatible TVs. It automatically turns off any picture processing settings that can make movies feel somewhat unnatural and cause them to display differently to how their makers would want whilst preserving the film's original aspect ratio, colors and frame rates for a more authentic experience.

"This ability for compatible TVs to detect and adjust settings to Filmmaker Mode without the need for the viewer to change the setting manually is an industry first and paves the way for future TVs to better support streaming services without imposing additional steps on viewers," LG said in a press release on Friday.

Together, the Fimmaker Mode and the deepest blacks, enhanced contrast and vibrant colours of LG's advanced TVs will offer an unparalleled depth and realism to viewers watching Prime video movies and series including the highly anticipated upcoming series "The Wheel of Time" premiering November 19.

