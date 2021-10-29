Ericsson and MTS partner to develop private 5G-ready networks in Russia

Russia's leading mobile connectivity and digital services provider, Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), and Ericsson have entered into a partnership to develop private 5G-ready networks (dedicated networks) for Russian industrial enterprises.

Dedicated networks provide a fit-for-purpose, high-performance and agile private network, allowing enterprises to run multiple use case scenarios on a single network. As Russia is witnessing increasing demand for dedicated private networks from various industries, particularly the mining and energy sectors, the partnership aims to meet this demand and jointly support the development of Industry 4.0.

"This agreement signals a new era of cooperation between MTS and Ericsson. Dedicated networks are vital infrastructure that Russian enterprises need for digitalization and automation of key production processes," said Inessa Galaktionova, SVP Telecom, MTS.

In a press release on Thursday, Ericsson said they have also signed deals for the construction of commercial LTE / 5G-ready networks in Russia for multiple leading Russian enterprises including SIBUR, EVRAZ and Severstal. Last month, the duo built the first commercial dedicated network in Russia for Polymetal, one of the world's largest producers of gold and silver.

The partnership will leverage MTS' experience and capabilities in the creation of mobile communications networks and IT infrastructure and Ericsson's complete portfolio of products and solutions for LTE/5G dedicated networks and expertise in deploying networks for the needs of enterprises to meet multiple technological needs in various industries including mining, metallurgy, oil and gas, petrochemistry, energy, engineering and transport and logistics.

"We are pleased to have this opportunity to make a significant contribution to the development of Industry 4.0 and strengthen the competitiveness of enterprises in Russia. Dedicated networks with ultra-high bandwidth and super-low latency allow enterprises to run multiple use case scenarios on a single network, help increase the safety of people, and improve the environmental friendliness of production," said Sebastian Tolstoy, Head of Ericsson Russia.