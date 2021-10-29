Pre-Booking is Open for the First All-Electric MINI in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • The first all-electric MINI. Charged with Passion.

• Pulsating Performance, Iconic Design, A Silent Revolution.

MINI India will open pre-booking for the much-awaited all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE from 29 October 2021 onwards. The car can be exclusively booked online at shop.mini.in for INR 1,00,000 only.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The revolutionary design principle of the classic Mini established the basis for maximum interior space within a minimal footprint. MINI in its new avatar offers a modern re-interpretation of creative space usage and unique riding fun that became the original in the premium small car segment. Now, with the first-ever MINI Electric, MINI once again is the frontrunner in the urban mobility segment. Charged with passion, the all-new MINI 3-door Cooper SE will be the first all-electric premium small car in India, paving the way to a sustainable yet at the same time highly emotional driving experience. With pre-booking, our customers and MINI fans have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the country to drive the all-electric MINI.” The first all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE is inspired by its roots, progressive yet iconic, a true trailblazer. It is changing the face of mobility and continues MINI’s tradition of making creative use of urban space with its eye on the future. With no exhaust, it reduces carbon footprint and does its bit for the atmosphere. The all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE fuses the legendary go-kart feeling with instant torque and zero emissions. With 184 hp/135 kW and a maximum torque of 270 Nm the electric MINI sprints from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. Dynamic yet gentle the all-electric MINI offers an entirely new driving experience. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km. The car will be available in four unique paintwork colours - White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green.

MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India. Presently, the MINI model range includes the MINI 3-door Hatch, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI Convertible, and the locally produced MINI Countryman.

MINI has established nine authorized dealerships in India – Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and Navnit Motors (Bangalore).

Internet: www.mini.in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MINI.India Twitter: https://twitter.com/MINIOfficial_IN Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/miniindia_official LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mini-india/about/ #TheFirstAllElectricMINI #ChargedWithPassion #BIGLOVE #MINIIndia #MINI #MINIGoesElectric To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: The all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)