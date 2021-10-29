Left Menu

JioPhone Next retail box image leaked online; key details revealed

According to the Twitter user who shared the images of the phone, the handset will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:16 IST
Image Credit: Jio/YouTube
  • Country:
  • India

The JioPhone Next, an entry-level smartphone developed by Reliance Jio and Google, is set to launch in India by Diwali. Ahead of the official launch, alleged images of the phone's retail box have surfaced online, confirming some of the key specifications.

The retail box images, shared by a Twitter user, shows the front, side and back of the packaging. As per the leaked retail box, the JioPhone Next will come with a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with 720x1440-pixels resolution and will be powered by Qualcomm QM215 (Snapdragon 215) processor. The processor will be paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD.

Coming to the camera department, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front while the rear panel will be housing a single 13-megapixel camera.

The JioPhone Next will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery and will run on Pragati OS powered by Android. According to the Twitter user who shared the images of the phone, the handset will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dedicated microSD card slot.

The company has previously confirmed that the JioPhone Next will pack cutting-edge features like automatic text read-aloud, language translation, voice assistant, augmented reality camera filters and much more. The upcoming smartphone, as the company says, would meet all of India's digital requirements and will bring equal opportunities and digital access to all Indians at affordable prices.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio released a video teaser, revealing the design and key specs of the JioPhone Next.

