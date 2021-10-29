Left Menu

OnePlus 7T/7T Pro get October security patch with latest update

Updated: 29-10-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:33 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T are receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 - that bumps up their Android security patch level to October 2021 and also fixes the delayed incoming call interface issue on both models.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update:

System

  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.10
  • Improved system stability

Phone

  • Fixed the issue of delayed display of incoming calls interface

The OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update is initially rolling out in the global region and will later expand to India and the EU region. Below are the build numbers:

OnePlus 7T

  • IN: 11.0.4.1.HD65AA
  • EU: 11.0.4.1.HD65BA
  • GLO: 11.0.4.1.HD65AA

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • IN: 11.0.4.1.HD01AA
  • EU: 11.0.4.1HD01BA
  • GLO: 11.0.4.1.HD01AA​

The update is rolling out in a staged manner, therefore it will be received by a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found. To check the update manually, go to the phone Settings > System > System Update.

OnePlus 7T/7T Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 7T is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone houses a 48MP ultra-wide triple camera setup and is backed by a 3800mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the same Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The phone is backed by a 4085mAh battery.

