Long Range Bomb successfully flight tested successfully by DRDO, IAF

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:36 IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation and Indian Air Force team successfully flight tested the indigenously developed Long Range Bomb from an aerial platform here on Friday, Defence sources said.

The LR Bomb after release from the IAF fighter aircraft was guided with accuracy to a land-based target at long range within specified limits. All the mission objectives were successfully met, they said.

The flight of the bomb and the performance was monitored by a number of range sensors, including the Electro Optical Tracking System, telemetry and radar deployed by the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha, the sources said.

The LR Bomb has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO laboratories.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO, IAF and other teams associated with the successful flight trial and stated that this will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Armed Forces.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, G Satheesh Reddy in his message to the teams said that successful flight test of Long-Range Bomb is an important milestone in the development of this class of systems indigenously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

