Look at standout features of JioPhone Next 'world's most affordable smartphone'

As Jio and Google's much-awaited JioPhone Next is slated to hit stores from Diwali, let's have a look at the standout features of the 'made-for-India' smartphone. As per a media release, the JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind smartphone featuring Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android made for the JioPhone Next, which is tailored to deliver a simplified and delightful experience for users in India.

The smartphone comes with 'Voice first capabilities' that helps users to operate the device (Open App, manage settings etc) by just speaking to it through Google Assistant. The 'Read Aloud' functionality in the phone enables the user to have any content on their screen read out to them by the device. This allows users to consume content easily by simply listening in their preferred language. Further, the 'Translate Now' functionality enables the user to have any screen translated to the 10 popularly spoken Indian languages. This allows users to read any content in their language of preference.

The phone is equipped with a smart and powerful camera that supports various photographymodes such as portrait mode, allowing users to capture great photos with an automatically blurred background. Night Mode allows users to capture great photos even under low light conditions. The camera also features custom India-themed lenses to enhance their selfies with emotions and festivities. The phone comes with a 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera.

The device supports all the available Android apps that users can download and use in the device via Google Play, thus giving them the freedom to choose from millions of apps available on the Play Store. It also comes preloaded with a host of Jio and Google apps. JioPhone Next comes with over the air updates support for new features, customisation, security updates and more, which will continue to enhance the phone experience over time.The 'Nearby Share' feature allows the users to quickly share apps, files, photos, videos, music and more with family and friends, even without the internet.

JioPhone Next comes with a 5.45 inches multi touch screen HD+ resolution of 720 X 144 and corning gorilla glass 3 with Anti-fingerprint coating. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon (QM-215, Quad-Core upto 1.3 GHz) processor, the phone comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt internal storage. Packed with a 3500 mAH battery, the phone has three sensors- accelerometer, light sensor, proximity sensor.

Earlier in the day, Jio and Google announced that the much-anticipated JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone jointly designed by the two companies, will be available in stores from Diwali, that is November 4, adding to the festive cheer in the country. The companies claimed that the JioPhone Next will be the most affordable smartphone anywhere in the world with an entry price of only Rs 1,999 and the rest paid via easy EMI over 18 or 24 months. JioPhone Next can also be purchased upfront without financing for only Rs 6499.

JioPhone Next will be available across the country at Reliance Retail's extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations. (ANI)

