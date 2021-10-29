Left Menu

Thunberg joins London finance protest before climate summit

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg joined protesters at a noisy demonstration outside the London offices of Standard Chartered bank on Friday to demand that financial institutions stop funding the extraction of fossil fuels.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:55 IST
Thunberg joins London finance protest before climate summit
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg joined protesters at a noisy demonstration outside the London offices of Standard Chartered bank on Friday to demand that financial institutions stop funding the extraction of fossil fuels. The diminutive face of the global climate protests appeared briefly on the streets of the City of London, the financial heart of the British capital which is home to some of the world's biggest banks and financial firms.

One placard at the demonstration attended by a few dozen protesters said "Keep It In The Ground" while another said "Can You Breathe Money?". The 18-year-old Thunberg is expected to appear also at demonstrations in Glasgow where world leaders will gather from Sunday for the United Nations climate summit, or COP26, to try to strike a deal to slow rising temperatures.

Mobbed by television crews and photographers, Thunberg stood alongside other young protesters behind a banner saying "Defund Climate Chaos", before leaving shortly afterwards. She has recently berated politicians for 30 years of "blah, blah, blah" rather than acting to curb global warming.

Campaigners were due to gather in other cities New York and Frankfurt to argue that big financial institutions should stop pumping money into the extraction of fossil fuels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021