Indian Consulate in Jeddah launches interactive chatbot on mobile app, website to improve delivery of services: Official

India's Consulate General in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah has launched an interactive and user-friendly chatbot on its mobile app as well as the official website for improving the delivery of its services.

Known as “CGI Jeddah Chatbot”, the interactive service has been equipped on the ''India in Jeddah'' mobile app and the Consulate's website that will directly provided the information the users are seeking instead of them having to browse the website/App and search the needed information, the CGI said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

''The India in Jeddah mobile app as well as the website of the Consulate (cgijeddah.gov.in) are now equipped with an interactive and user-friendly bot called CGI Jeddah Chatbot easing access to information and CGI Jeddah officials,'' the statement said.

On clicking the “May I Help You” icon in the home-page of consulate website cgijeddah.gov.in or the Mobile App, a user-friendly chatbot will welcome the visitor and offer to choose the type of information sought -such as Labour, Passport, Death, Visa, Commercial and Haj.

''The information will be provided by the auto-response chatbot. In case more information is desired, the chatbot would re-direct to Whatsapp chat with CGI Jeddah officials. This chatbot will provide round-the-clock support and also make the communication clear and concise,'' the statement added.

According to the CGI, the chatbot is among the first with respect to mobile apps or websites of Indian embassies and consulates around the world.

India's Consul General in Jeddah Mohd Shahid Alam said the initiative has been appreciated by the Indian community.

''Chatbot is yet another digital initiative by CGI Jeddah to enhance welfare measures for the Indian community residents in the Kingdom. This initiative, along with an exclusive app and virtual appointment facilities are benefitting the Indian community to avail services, even during the prevailing pandemic, and has been widely appreciated by the community,'' Alam told PTI.

The Consulate’s mobile App “India in Jeddah”, supported in both android and IOS, was introduced in May 2021 enabling the Consulate to extend its outreach to the vast Indian community in the western part of Saudi Arabia.

Over 29 lakh Indian nationals work in Saudi Arabia, the largest expatriate community in the country.

