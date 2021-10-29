Left Menu

Pharmacy chain operator Giant Eagle settles Ohio opioid lawsuits mid-trial

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:23 IST
Regional pharmacy chain operator Giant Eagle Inc on Friday said it had agreed to settle lawsuits accusing it of fueling the opioid epidemic in several Ohio communities, including two counties which had taken it and three larger rivals to trial.

The settlement came during the fourth week of a trial in federal court in Cleveland in lawsuits by the Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull against Giant Eagle, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp, and Walmart Inc.

