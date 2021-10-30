Axel Springer to float StepStone in 2022 with valuation of around 7 bln euros – source
German media company Axel Springer is aiming to list its online jobs site StepStone in Frankfurt at a valuation of around 7 billion euros, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The listing would take place in the first half of next year, the person added.
Axel Springer and StepStone declined to comment on market rumors, but StepStone added: "To further support our sustainable growth, we are constantly reviewing all possible options." The Financial Times first reported the development.
