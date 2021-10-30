Polygon Launches a USD 100,000 Hackathon that Invites Indian Developers to Launch Decentralized Apps

Polygon pulls in industry biggies like Sequoia Capital, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Sandeep Nailwal, celeb Kunal Kapoor for its BUIDL IT 2k21 Hackathon Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Polygon, India’s biggest crypto project and one of the most adopted blockchains in the world, has announced BUIDL IT 2k21 Hackathon in collaboration with Devfolio, India's largest and fastest-growing community of builders. BUIDL IT 2k21, India's first Polygon-native hackathon, aims to promote Web3 technology and culture among budding Indian developers.

This initiative is exclusively catered to the Indian ecosystem. BUIDL IT is the perfect platform for Indian developers, entrepreneurs, artists, and students alike to begin their Blockchain & Web3 journey and showcase their innovative ideas & projects on a grand scale.

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder, Polygon, said, ''We are excited to announce Polygon BUIDL IT 2k21 hackathon in collaboration with Devfolio. BUIDL IT is an exclusively created platform for the Indian ecosystem. We look forward to supporting a new wave of builders in their decentralized Web3 development. We hope this hackathon will encourage and empower Indian developers, entrepreneurs, artists, and students to embark on their journey to a more civil internet where users control their data and privacy.'' ''We are thrilled to be collaborating with Polygon to host BUIDL IT, India's biggest Web3 hackathon. Devfolio's mission has always been to help build a thriving community of builders who enjoy making things. We want to take this a step further by enabling students, entrepreneurs, and developers to kickstart their Web3 journey while also interacting with a stellar lineup of speakers and having the opportunity to win prizes worth more than $100,000,'' says Denver D'Souza, Chief of Staff, Devfolio.

One can participate in the BUIDL IT Hackathon whether they’re a veteran or new to Web3. This hackathon is an opportunity for participants to upgrade their skills to build and contribute to the Web3 ecosystem. Participants can compete for a chance to win prizes worth more than $100,000 (Rs. 75 lakhs+).

Participants can compete in the following tracks: • Best DeFi Project(s) • Best NFT/Gaming Project(s) • Best Tooling • Best Web3 Integration in a Web2 Product • Best Tutorials • Best Community Choice Projects • Pool Prizes • Special prizes Best projects will get a chance to pitch, incubate, and raise venture capital from prominent investors from around the world like Sequoia Capital, Sino Global, Elevation Capital, JumpCapital among others.

Apply here: buidlit.devfolio.co/ Join Hackathon Discord: discord.gg/CFzWef2vvb.

Image: Polygon - BUIDL IT

