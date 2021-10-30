Left Menu

New Xbox Games with Gold are here: Details Inside

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 15:05 IST
New Xbox Games with Gold are here: Details Inside
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft has revealed the list of new Xbox Games with Gold for the month of November. Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members receive all the fantastic benefits of Gold plus access to over 100 high-quality games.

The November Xbox Games with Gold include:

Moving Out: November 1-30

Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based moving simulator that brings new meaning to "couch co-op". As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician, you'll take on moving jobs all across the busy town of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the biggest moving company, but there's no task too dangerous or strange for this busy team of go-getters.

Play solo or with up to four friends and become a certified moving master in Moving Out.

Price: $24.99 ERP

Kingdom Two Crowns: November 16-December 15

In Kingdom Two Crowns, play the role of a monarch atop their trusty steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the deep.

Price: $19.99 ERP

Rocket Knight: November 1-15

The fan favourite hero from the classic Sega-era Sparkster series comes home after 15 years to find the kingdom of Zephyrus in shambles. Use your wits and trusty rocket pack to defeat the menacing wolf army threatening his people.

Price: $14.99 ERP

Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes: November 16-30

In Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes, the Dynamic Duo of Batman and Robin join other famous superheroes from the DC Universe including Superman, Wonder Woman and Green Lantern to save Gotham City from destruction at the hands of the notorious villains Lex Luthor and the Joker.

You can explore Gotham City by walking, flying or unlocking and controlling a variety of cool vehicles including the Batmobile, Batwing and Batboat.

Price: $19.99 ERP

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021