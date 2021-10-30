New Xbox Games with Gold are here: Details Inside

Microsoft has revealed the list of new Xbox Games with Gold for the month of November. Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members receive all the fantastic benefits of Gold plus access to over 100 high-quality games.

The November Xbox Games with Gold include:

Moving Out: November 1-30

Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based moving simulator that brings new meaning to "couch co-op". As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician, you'll take on moving jobs all across the busy town of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the biggest moving company, but there's no task too dangerous or strange for this busy team of go-getters.

Play solo or with up to four friends and become a certified moving master in Moving Out.

Price: $24.99 ERP

Kingdom Two Crowns: November 16-December 15

In Kingdom Two Crowns, play the role of a monarch atop their trusty steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the deep.

Price: $19.99 ERP

Rocket Knight: November 1-15

The fan favourite hero from the classic Sega-era Sparkster series comes home after 15 years to find the kingdom of Zephyrus in shambles. Use your wits and trusty rocket pack to defeat the menacing wolf army threatening his people.

Price: $14.99 ERP

Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes: November 16-30

In Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes, the Dynamic Duo of Batman and Robin join other famous superheroes from the DC Universe including Superman, Wonder Woman and Green Lantern to save Gotham City from destruction at the hands of the notorious villains Lex Luthor and the Joker.

You can explore Gotham City by walking, flying or unlocking and controlling a variety of cool vehicles including the Batmobile, Batwing and Batboat.

Price: $19.99 ERP