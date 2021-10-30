Left Menu

U.S., EU expected to announce deal ending steel, aluminum tariff dispute, sources say

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:36 IST
U.S., EU expected to announce deal ending steel, aluminum tariff dispute, sources say
The United States and European Union are expected to announce a deal to resolve a long-running trade dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs this weekend - as early as Saturday - five people familiar with the agreement said.

Two of the sources said the agreement, details of which were still being finalized, would allow EU countries to export duty free some 3.3 million tons of steel annually to the United States under a tariff-rate quota system.

Higher steel import volumes would be subject to a tariff, but certain steel products that had previously won exclusions from the U.S. tariffs during the past year would be allowed duty free in addition to the quota volumes, the sources said.

