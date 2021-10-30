Left Menu

G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the endorsement of the minimum tax would help U.S. businesses and workers, even though the deal also means that many U.S.-based companies, like the Internet giants, will be paying more tax than now. "This deal will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business and workers," Yellen said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:48 IST
Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) will endorse an OECD deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15%, draft conclusions of the two-day G20 summit showed on Saturday, with a view to have the rules in force in 2023.

"We call on the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting to swiftly develop the model rules and multilateral instruments as agreed in the Detailed Implementation Plan, with a view to ensure that the new rules will come into effect at global level in 2023," the draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said. The conclusions are to be formally adopted on Sunday.

