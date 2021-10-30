Spices Board to launch Cloud-based live e-auction to empower cardamom auction

Spices Board is all set to launch a cloud-based Live e-auction facility at the e-auction centre at Spices Park in Idukki to gain a springboard edge on emerging possibilities to spike efficiency, transparency and better profits for all stakeholders.

The Cloud Based Live e-Auction facility will be inaugurated by Idukki MP, Dean Kuriakose, on November 1 in a function organised at Puttady, the Spices Board said.

''This cloud platform is part of the Board's continuous initiatives to add growing value to Indian cardamom trade and export, by aligning emerging technologies to facilitate tangible increase in value of returns, convenience, transparency and better price in cardamom trade,'' the Board said in a release.

The cloud based live e-auction facility is designed as a technology-empowered solution to address the existing hurdles faced by the traders for participation in the auctions with interstate travel.

Spices Board Chairman A G Thankappan will preside.

D Sathiyan IFS, Secretary, Spices Board, said when this platform goes live, growers, dealers and auctioneers can collectively take part in auctions from any one of the e-auction centres at Puttady or from the auction centre at Bodinayakanur, Tamil Nadu.

