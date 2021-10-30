Left Menu

Spices Board to launch Cloud-based live e-auction to empower cardamom auction

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:49 IST
Spices Board to launch Cloud-based live e-auction to empower cardamom auction
  • Country:
  • India

Spices Board is all set to launch a cloud-based Live e-auction facility at the e-auction centre at Spices Park in Idukki to gain a springboard edge on emerging possibilities to spike efficiency, transparency and better profits for all stakeholders.

The Cloud Based Live e-Auction facility will be inaugurated by Idukki MP, Dean Kuriakose, on November 1 in a function organised at Puttady, the Spices Board said.

''This cloud platform is part of the Board's continuous initiatives to add growing value to Indian cardamom trade and export, by aligning emerging technologies to facilitate tangible increase in value of returns, convenience, transparency and better price in cardamom trade,'' the Board said in a release.

The cloud based live e-auction facility is designed as a technology-empowered solution to address the existing hurdles faced by the traders for participation in the auctions with interstate travel.

Spices Board Chairman A G Thankappan will preside.

D Sathiyan IFS, Secretary, Spices Board, said when this platform goes live, growers, dealers and auctioneers can collectively take part in auctions from any one of the e-auction centres at Puttady or from the auction centre at Bodinayakanur, Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021