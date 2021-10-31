Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues
France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues
The United States and France aim to increase cooperation on space issues, which will be further discussed during U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' upcoming visit to Paris, the two countries said in a joint statement released by the White House.
