Add creative sparkle to your Diwali with Snapchat's AR lenses, festive filters and more

Diwali 2021 is just around the corner, and Snapchat is all set to make the celebrations brighter by introducing several new AR lenses, filters, cameos, stickers, games and Bitmojis to usher in the festive spirit. On using Snapchat's AR-powered lens that activates based on wishes and greetings, your screen will light up with firecrackers promising to elevate your Diwali experience. Adding to the festive mood, Snapchatters will also get to experience a custom Diwali design to Snap Map that will feature lanterns and fireworks.

Commenting on the special festive offerings, Durgesh Kaushik, Head of Market Development, Snap Inc., India, said, "'At Snap, we are focused on localizing the app experience for our Snapchatter community in India. Last year, Indian Snapchatters viewed our Diwali AR experiences over 430M times and this year we have introduced a range of exciting creative tools for our community to engage with. This year, our theme for Diwali is about sharing your light for the world to see and we hope the immersive experiences that we have created will make this Diwali really special for you and your loved ones." In the run-up to Diwali, Snap has also launched new Bitmojis around popular Diwali delicacies along with custom Hindi Bitmoji Stickers. The community will have access to hyperlocal geofilters across 20 cities in India to celebrate Diwali within local neighbourhoods, popular shopping streets, landmark locations and more.

Snapchat has also introduced mini-occasion specific Lenses to celebrate Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja, Dhanteras, and Chhoti Diwali and can also use a Diwali-themed version of the highly-popular Cartoon Lens. That's not all, Snapchatters will also have access to a fun and celebratory 'Desi Music' playlist on Sounds allowing you to add music to your Snaps. Giving all gamers a Diwali twist, the 'Color Together' game on Snap has launched four Diwali special sketches skin that users will be able to play.

With Snapchat, there is something for everyone - whether it is showcasing individual creativity or uniquely celebrating with friends and family. (ANI)

