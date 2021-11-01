Left Menu

Grassroots innovator preserving traditional method of making Etikoppaka toys

This traditional method of making wooden toys using non-toxic paints and natural dyes, an identity that defined the craft community of the Etikoppaka village in Southern India, was otherwise a dying art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:18 IST
Grassroots innovator preserving traditional method of making Etikoppaka toys
Shri C V Raju explored plant sources and the lead-free dyes in their roots, barks, stems, leaves, fruits, seeds and much more. Image Credit: Twitter(@pibchennai)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri C V Raju, a grassroots innovator from Etikoppaka village, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is preserving the traditional method of making Etikoppaka toys, a proud heritage rooted in his village, by making vegetative dyes and developing technologies for increasing the shelf life of the dyes.

He has developed a variety of contemporary toys for which the market was gradually emerging in India and abroad. For his work on Etikoppaka toys that is bringing back the lost glory of local toys, Shri Raju has been praised by Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi in his 68th Mann Ki Baat.

This traditional method of making wooden toys using non-toxic paints and natural dyes, an identity that defined the craft community of the Etikoppaka village in Southern India, was otherwise a dying art.

Shri C V Raju explored plant sources and the lead-free dyes in their roots, barks, stems, leaves, fruits, seeds and much more. His experiments resulted in natural dye concentrates over wide-ranging colours, including royal red and Indigo. Raju started a co-operative association of the artisans called "Padmavati Associates" so that the innovative colours reach the right markets. He walked through a strategy of strengthening the local traditions of making vegetative dyes, developing new tools, techniques and methods for increasing the shelf life of the dyes. Over a period of time, the supply of many herbal dyes started increasing, making things easier for the artisans.

National Innovation Foundation (NIF) – India, an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has supported Shri Raju in his efforts to be more vocal about local in various ways like financial support through Micro Venture Innovation Fund (MVIF) to satisfy working capital needs, setting up of a community lab at the premises of innovator which could facilitate in-situ product improvements, research and development; validating the herbal nature of the toys and facilitating commercialization through technology transfer to other enterprises and dissemination and diffusion activities across the country.

To strengthen their relevance, the portfolio of innovative products has been made highly rich, and there are a plethora of toy shapes that kids like most viz. teethers, telephone, car, motorbike, cooking set, bowling game, go-go, ducks, whistling bird, Cubby Stack, turtle, Train coach, Train coach, dolls, Tic-tac-toe etc. In addition to the toys, women accessories like bangles, Ear drops, earrings, hair clips, hairpins; worship items like candle and incense stick stand, bells; household products like small bowls, pots, toothpick holder; stationery items like Pen withstand pencil caps, sharpener, keychains etc. contribute to the diversity of the overall portfolio.

Etikoppaka toys are well rounded and made using natural dye colours. This makes them safe, even for kids. Keeping this in mind, Shri C V Raju remains glued to the conventional art form. Moreover, he engaged his fellow artisans and also provided them with an employment opportunity locally in the same village.

Over a period of time, the supply of many herbal dyes started increasing, making things easier for the artisans.

Shri C V Raju was conferred with NIF's 2nd Biennial National Grassroots Innovation and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Award by former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. In the year 2018, he was invited to be part of the 5th batch of the Innovation Scholar-In-Residence programme organized by Rashtrapati Bhawan. He has also participated in the annual Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (FINE), the biggest platform for grassroots innovators to showcase the merit of their innovations, organized by NIF and DST under the aegis of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021