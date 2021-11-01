Eminent scientist Dr Rajesh Gokhale takes over as new secy of Department of Biotechnology

Eminent scientist Dr Rajesh Gokhale took over as the new secretary at the Department of Biotechnology on Monday.

Welcoming him, Union minister Jitendra Singh said they, as a team, will aim to achieve integrated science based goals for nation's growth.

''Eminent scientist Dr Rajesh Gokhale took over today as new Secretary, Department of Biotechnology,Union Ministry of Science and Technology. Together, as a team, we seek to live up to PM @narendramodi's expectations to achieve integrated science based goals for nation's growth,'' Singh tweeted. Gokhale succeeded Renu Swarup.

