Airtel's `#5GforBusiness' initiative to demo 5G use cases for enterprises

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has rolled out a '#5GforBusiness' initiative to demonstrate a slew of enterprise-grade use cases using high-speed and low latency networks.

Under this initiative, Airtel is teaming up with leading global consulting and technology companies, such as Accenture, AWS, Cisco, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Nokia and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), to work with brands like Apollo Hospitals, Flipkart and other leading companies to test 5G-based solutions.

''These solutions will be deployed on 5G test spectrum allotted to Airtel and include use cases like smart factory, smart healthcare, 5G-powered quality inspection, Digital Twin, connected frontline workforce and AR/VR-based use cases...,'' Airtel said in a statement.

The use case demonstrations will be conducted at end-user locations and at Airtel's 5G lab in Network Experience Centre at Manesar (Gurgaon).

Bharti Airtel Chief Technology Officer Randeep Singh Sekhon said the 5G ecosystem will open limitless possibilities for enterprises to enhance productivity and serve their customers even better with digitally enabled applications.

''We are delighted to work with our strategic technology partners and some of our enterprise customers to start testing real-life 5G applications of the future,'' Sekhon said.

Earlier this year, Airtel demonstrated India's first 5G experience over a live 4G network.

The telco has also demonstrated India's first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.

''Airtel is also spearheading the O-RAN Alliance initiatives in India to build 5G solutions,'' the statement said adding that it has already announced partnerships with Tata Group, Qualcomm, Intel, Mavenir and Altiostar.

Open RAN or open radio-access network architecture is industry terminology for interoperability and standardisation of radio-access network elements including products and software from various vendors.

