MoS IT inaugurates first internet exchange of NIXI in Uttarakhand

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship inaugurated today the first Internet Exchange in the state of Uttarakhand, hosted at Dehradun, through a virtual inaugural ceremony from Delhi. The inauguration of the 10th internet exchange of NIXI in India will help in enhancing and improving the quality of Internet and Broadband services in Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that 6 years back, in the year 2015, Our PM laid the foundations of Digital India with the objectives of bringing efficiency, ensuring corruption-free governance, promoting entrepreneurship, creating jobs and developing competencies in certain strategic areas of technology by increasing the size of the digital economy.

Today, each and every paisa goes directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer hence, ensuring transparency and accountability. He added that post covid, the digital economy is growing at a fast pace with the addition of many new jobs and Unicorns in the technology sector. The sector is able to attract a huge volume of investments.

Talking about the growth of digital technology in the pandemic period, the Minister said that over the last 18 months, the world suffered through the worst pandemic of the 21st century. It disrupted our day-to-day activities and had a significant impact on our economy. The pace with which our economy has bounced back, a lot of that has to do with our early investments made in the Digital India Programme.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar committed that the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology will support the efforts of bringing the digital revolution to Uttarakhand. This exchange at Dehradun not only will benefit the netizens of Dehradun but promote the arrival of more Internet Service Providers and more Content Delivery network at Dehradun. It shall make the Digital ecosystem more robust and reliable

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar also announced that the next Internet Exchange in Uttarakhand will be at Nainital District.

Sh. Anil Baluni, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Government of India and Sh. Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary (Meity)/Chairman NIXI, Ministry of Electronics and IT delivered the Keynote during the inauguration function. The event was attended by Sh. BansiDharBhagat, Cabinet Minister, Govt. Of Uttarakhand, Sh. Ganesh Joshi, Cabinet Minister, Govt. Of Uttarakhand, Sh. Umesh Sharma Kau, MLA, Sh. KhajanDass, MLA, Sh. Sunil Uniyal Gama, Mayor of Dehradun and Sh. Madan Kaushik, BJP State President.

National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a not-for-profit organisation working since 2003 for spreading internet technology to the citizens of India through the following activities: -

Internet Exchanges through which the internet data is exchanged amongst ISPs and between ISPs and CDNs.Selling, managing and operation of .IN country-code domain and. भारत IDN domain for India.Selling, managing and operating Internet protocol (IPv4/IPv6) as authorised by APNIC, Australia.NIXI is planning to launch many small nodes like this in Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities in the near future so as to improvise the entire internet ecosystem in India and enable the netzines to access the internet at low cost with high speeds.

NIXI invites all Internet Service Providers of Uttarakhand to establish peering at any of the NIXI nodes and contribute to the Internet ecosystem of the country. For support and queries please write to – ix@nixi.in

(With Inputs from PIB)