FAQs released to response queries received by MeitY on IT Rules 2021

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, released today a document clarifying the doubts and explaining the nuances of the due diligence to be followed by intermediaries as part of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (hereinafter referred to as "IT Rules, 2021"). In response to general queries received by MeitY on these Rules, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) have been prepared. The FAQs are limited to Part II of these Rules to be administered by MeitY.

While releasing the FAQs document, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that India is one of the foremost countries in the world to harness the power of technology for primarily 3 objectives which includes transforming the lives of People, Creating & expanding economic opportunities by expanding the digital economy and developing capabilities in strategic areas.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government is committed to providing Open, Safe & Trusted and Accountable internet to all users whose number is increasing both in urban and rural areas.

FAQ & its significance

This FAQ, consisting of 28 questions, attempts to respond to general queries on these Rules in a simple and easily understandable manner for a common user and also for intermediaries.

The FAQ consists of Four sections, namely-

o Section I: Basic Information

o Section II: Basic Terminology and Scope of the Rules

o Section III: Due Diligence by an Intermediary

o Section IV: Additional Due Diligence by Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMI)

o Section V: Non-Compliance to Intermediary Rules

Section I comprises of the basic information like- the objective of these rules; effective date; process followed in evolving these rules; major changes over the erstwhile Intermediary Guidelines Rules 2011; how these rules can be leveraged for enhancing the safety of women & children from potential harms; how these rules are also consistent with the requirement of safeguard against user's privacy, freedom of speech & expression being fundamental rights; how user can be benefitted, etc.

Section II comprises the basic terminology and scope of the Rules like- which entities can qualify as 'intermediary'; Which intermediaries qualify as a 'social media intermediary'; and 'significant social media intermediaries' (SSMI), etc.

Section III comprises of the nuances of the due diligence to be followed by intermediaries like- information to be provided by the Appropriate Govt.; what and how much user information to be retained by an intermediary; prominently publishing of grievance officer details; adherence to various prescribed timeframes by an intermediary, etc.

Section IV comprises the nuances of the additional due diligence to be followed by SSMI like- modalities in appointing designated manpower resources based in India; details of monthly compliance reports & their level of granularity; etc.

Section V comprises the grounds of Non-Compliances to Intermediary Rules.

In order to ensure an Open, Safe & Trusted Internet and accountability of intermediaries including the social media intermediaries to users, the Government of India have notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (hereinafter referred to as "IT Rules, 2021") on 25th February 2021. Part II of these Rules, administered by MeitY, prescribe the due diligence to be followed by all intermediaries as well as the additional due diligence to be followed by significant social media intermediaries.

Part III of the Rules, administered by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), also provide guidelines to be followed by publishers of news & current affairs and also online curated content providers.

(With Inputs from PIB)