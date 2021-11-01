Left Menu

Russia's Yandex using AI to reward safe drivers with big insurance discounts

Russian tech giant Yandex plans to reward responsible drivers on its car-sharing platform with cheaper insurance this year, it told Reuters, using machine learning in a pilot programme similar to one already adopted by Tesla.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-11-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 19:18 IST
Russia's Yandex using AI to reward safe drivers with big insurance discounts
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian tech giant Yandex plans to reward responsible drivers on its car-sharing platform with cheaper insurance this year, it told Reuters, using machine learning in a pilot programme similar to one already adopted by Tesla. Newly-listed Renaissance Insurance has verified Yandex's algorithms and the two companies will team up to offer car insurance discounts of up to 35% to the safest drivers using the Yandex.Drive app.

Yandex did not disclose the terms of the deal, and Renaissance Insurance declined comments on the terms. Russia has for years been trying to improve road safety. An average of 45 Russians died in road accidents every day in 2019 and 2020, data from the traffic police showed, much higher than in many other countries.

Videos of erratic driving in the country have garnered millions of views on YouTube. The 'Driving Profile' on Yandex's car-sharing service is designed to encourage safer driving. It tracks how users drive, logging sudden accelerations, hard stamps on the brake pedal and speeding, noting a reduction in all three metrics since its introduction in June.

Yandex said its product was the first joint offering between a car-sharing business and an insurance company based on using Big Data. Tesla has already started offering insurance using real-time driving behaviour, lowering people's insurance premiums the higher their safety score goes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021