Delhi's electoral roll revision exercise kicks off; to be held as 'Voter Utsav': CEO

The special summary revision of Delhi's electoral roll, with January 1, 2022 as qualifying date, began on Monday, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said and asserted that poll authorities will carry out the exercise as a month-long festival for the electorate.

Posters have been put up on city buses and the social media campaign has been intensified to disseminate awareness messages for voters' enrollment during the SSR.

During this exercise, any person who willbe 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022 will be eligible to enroll as a voter. The final roll will be published on January 5, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told reporters.

The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi has made all plans to ensure the process takes place smoothly and no voter is left behind.

''The special summary revision of Delhi's electoral roll with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date began from today. It will take place till November 30 and we will carry out this exercise in the spirit of a festival. So, the month-long period is being called a 'Voters Utsav','' the Delhi CEO said.

During a press conference held at the CEO Office here, he also said that names of 3,19,222 voters have been deleted and those of 2,16,702 have been added, so a net decrease of 1,02,520 has been registered in the draft roll.

''Of these, 59,423 were such voters who had died, and 2,51,062 had permanently shifted out of Delhi and 8,737 names had duplicate entries, so, these were deleted accordingly,'' he said.

Asked if these deaths were largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the CEO said the cause of death is not known to poll authorities ''so, we cannot say if that was a factor''.

Special digital posters have been put up on its Facebook and Twitter handles to raise awareness about the exercise. Posters carry the tagline 'Dilli ka Voter Utsav' and a slogan 'Chalo Voter Bane Hum '.

''The draft electoral roll has been published on November 1 at all polling stations of Delhi as well as on the website of CEO Delhi. With that, anyone becoming 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022 will be eligible to enroll as voter by applying in Form 6 along with a photo, age proof and residence proof online or via VoterHelpline mobile app,'' Singh said.

According to the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors stand at 1,47,95,949, the data shared by the CEO Office noted.

There is an decrease in the number of both male and female voters in the draft roll vis-a-vis the one published on January 15, according to data shared by the Delhi CEO. The number of male, female and third gender electors are 80,88,031, 67,06,570 and 948 respectively, according to the latest draft roll.

The numbers for the January 15 roll were 81,58,180, 67,38,976 and 913 respectively.

Delhi's last electoral roll was published in January 2021, according to which the total number of eligible voters in the city had then stood at over 1.48 crore.

Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral roll, with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date, will be done in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi.

Asked what will be the provision for people who do not have access to digital technology or are not so tech-savvy, Singh said they can go to a voter centre or the polling station in their area, as well as the common service centres, adding, the voter helpline is also there to assist people and guide them.

''But, I would urge them to use technology as it will be safer and faster, especially during the time of Covid pandemic,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)