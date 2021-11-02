Left Menu

Motor racing-Aston Martin F1 team shelves proposed retail bond

He explained that the bond was "the most logical sense of financing the campus and giving the fans a chance to get involved." An update on Monday said the company had decided not to proceed with the issue because more attractive sources of financing were available for a larger amount than initially envisaged.

The Aston Martin Formula One team has shelved a proposed five-year sterling retail bond to help fund its new factory because more attractive sources of financing are available, it said on Monday. The Mercedes-powered team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, last month announced the 7.0% bond and hoped fans might participate.

Stroll told Reuters in October that the 'campus' -- three buildings including a new wind tunnel -- would take three years to build with an estimated cost of around 220 million pounds ($300.48 million). He explained that the bond was "the most logical sense of financing the campus and giving the fans a chance to get involved."

An update on Monday said the company had decided not to proceed with the issue because more attractive sources of financing were available for a larger amount than initially envisaged. ($1 = 0.7322 pounds)

