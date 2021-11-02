Left Menu

NASA delays launch of SpaceX mission, citing 'medical issue' with 1 of 4 crew members

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 03:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

NASA on Monday announced a three-day delay in a SpaceX rocket launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station, the second postponement of the mission in a week, citing an unspecified medical issue involving one of the crew members.

The launch, originally set for Sunday, Oct. 31, but then postponed until this Wednesday due to unsuitable weather conditions, has now been rescheduled again for this coming Saturday, at 11:36 p.m. Eastern time, NASA said.

