Labor board to hear Amazon workers' bid for NY union vote on Nov. 15
The U.S. National Labor Relations Board will convene a hearing on Amazon.com Inc workers' petition to unionize their Staten Island, New York, warehouse on Nov. 15, labor organizer Chris Smalls said in a tweet on Monday and confirmed to Reuters.
The hearing plans follow workers' request last week for a union election. Amazon has long resisted unions in the United States, with its workers in Alabama recently voting against forming a union by a more than 2-to-1 margin, but it is facing growing labor pressure.
Spokespeople for the NLRB and Amazon did not immediately return requests for comment. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, California; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
ALSO READ
Rugby-United States launch campaign to host men's and women's World Cups
Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner
Biden says United States would come to Taiwan's defense
Biden says United States would come to Taiwan's defense
Rugby-New Zealand rout United States 104-14 in Washington test match