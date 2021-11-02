Left Menu

Labor board to hear Amazon workers' bid for NY union vote on Nov. 15

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 06:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 06:14 IST
Labor board to hear Amazon workers' bid for NY union vote on Nov. 15

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board will convene a hearing on Amazon.com Inc workers' petition to unionize their Staten Island, New York, warehouse on Nov. 15, labor organizer Chris Smalls said in a tweet on Monday and confirmed to Reuters.

The hearing plans follow workers' request last week for a union election. Amazon has long resisted unions in the United States, with its workers in Alabama recently voting against forming a union by a more than 2-to-1 margin, but it is facing growing labor pressure.

Spokespeople for the NLRB and Amazon did not immediately return requests for comment. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, California; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates
4
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021