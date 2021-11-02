Egypt Suez canal revenue rises 12.4% in October - statement
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:55 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Egypt's Suez Canal reported $551 million in revenue for the month of October, the canal authority's chairman, Osama Rabie, said on Tuesday.
The revenue from transit through the canal increased 12.4% year-on-year, he added.
Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal, Faruk Kabir's 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha' to be shot in Egypt
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
Advertisement