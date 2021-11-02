Egypt Suez canal revenue rises 12.4% in October - statement

Egypt's Suez Canal reported $551 million in revenue for the month of October, the canal authority's chairman, Osama Rabie, said on Tuesday.

The revenue from transit through the canal increased 12.4% year-on-year, he added.

