Left Menu

Hugs out, wet wipes in: Fighting COVID and climate change at COP26

"The safety and security of everyone at COP26 and in the surrounding community is of utmost importance," organisers said in a 13-page advice note urging delegates to avoid hugs and offering guidance on how to recycle wet wipe packaging. Delegates at the Glasgow talks have to take a self-administered lateral flow test each day - and record the results on a UK National Health Service (NHS) app - before entering the "Blue Zone" where the negotiations are being held.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:55 IST
Hugs out, wet wipes in: Fighting COVID and climate change at COP26

By Laurie Goering GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The rubber-gloved bathroom attendants at the COP26 climate talks venue may have the event's least enviable job - wiping down the portable toilet cubicles after every use to help fight COVID-19.

More than 25,000 delegates are attending the U.N. talks - one of the first major global gatherings to be held during the pandemic - and organisers have implemented a raft of anti-virus measures including daily testing and mask wearing requirements. "The safety and security of everyone at COP26 and in the surrounding community is of utmost importance," organisers said in a 13-page advice note urging delegates to avoid hugs and offering guidance on how to recycle wet wipe packaging.

Delegates at the Glasgow talks have to take a self-administered lateral flow test each day - and record the results on a UK National Health Service (NHS) app - before entering the "Blue Zone" where the negotiations are being held. That has at times proved a challenge as delegates from close to 200 countries try to make sense of the detailed instructions on swabbing, swirling and dabbing needed to administer a test.

On the first day of the conference, hundreds of delegates poured into a testing facility next to the entrance with phones in hand and puzzled expressions to seek technical help and initial tests. A few, flummoxed at their inability to master the app, showed up to the conference gates the next day with their self-administered negative tests in hand - before being directed back to the testing facility.

Maintaining one-metre of social distancing - the amount recommended by conference organisers - has also proved tricky. Crowds of frustrated delegates queued outside the COP26 venue for as much as an hour and a half early on Monday, prompting organisers to encourage everyone who did not absolutely need to be at the venue to watch online instead.

Events inside the conference centre also had a COVID-era flavour. A discussion on "loss and damage" from climate change at Germany's display pavilion on Monday featured two panelists inside a closed goldfish-bowl-style Plexiglas room, while listeners sat outside, linked to the discussion via headphones.

Additional speakers appeared by video link at the event which, like many at COP26, was a combination live and virtual discussion. In the venue's multitude of meeting and conference rooms, microphones, chairs and tables are also being wiped down with disinfectant between uses, and packed-in chairs in press conference rooms have given way to socially distanced seating.

"As hosts, we recognise how urgently the world must come together to agree on action to tackle climate change," the organisers noted in advice to delegates. But "everyone coming to COP26 has an important role to play in keeping themselves, their fellow participants and the community safe", it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021