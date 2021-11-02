Firefox's new mobile homescreen makes it easier to jump back to recently visited pages

Left Menu

Mozilla is updating the homescreen on its Firefox mobile apps to help users more easily jump back to pages they had viewed recently.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:55 IST
Mozilla is updating the homescreen on its Firefox mobile apps to help users more easily jump back to pages they had viewed recently. According to The Verge, with Firefox 94, which will be available on Tuesday, users will be able to see things like their last open tab, recently-viewed bookmarks, and recent searches grouped by topic right on the mobile homescreen.

Firefox 94 is also giving Android users the ability to tailor Pocket recommendations that show up on the homescreen by selecting different story topics they are interested in. According to the info shared by Mozilla, these topics include things like technology, health, food, and science. This feature isn't yet available for iOS users, Mozilla said, though they will still see be able to see Pocket recommendations.

As per The Verge, the desktop version of Firefox 94 has got some updates, too, including 18 new themes you can use to customize the way the browser looks. (ANI)

