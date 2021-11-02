NFT fantasy soccer startup Sorare says NFT firms need to engage with regulators

Blockchain-based soccer collectibles startup Sorare believes sports NFT firms need to engage with regulators and share what they are doing, Chief Executive Nicolas Julia said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Web Summit tech gathering in Lisbon.

"We're already in conversation with the regulators and we need to engage, have some form of protection for users," Julia told Reuters, after his company hit a $4.3 billion valuation in September after two years of breakneck growth as the NFT sector boomed.

