NFT fantasy soccer startup Sorare says NFT firms need to engage with regulators

Blockchain-based soccer collectibles startup Sorare believes sports NFT companies need to engage with regulators and share what they are doing, Chief Executive Nicolas Julia said on Tuesday. "We need to engage with all the regulators, share what we are doing," Sorare CEO Nicolas Julien told Reuters at Lisbon's Web Summit.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:34 IST
Sorare, whose latest $680 million funding round was led by Softbank, is under investigation by the UK Gambling Commission to assess whether its game - where users play with encrypted digital soccer tokens they can buy and sell - amounts to gambling. Asked whether the game's format, paired with the NFT sector's exponential growth and tendency to generate extremely rapid returns, could prove hazardous, Julien said: "We have nothing to do with gambling."

Sorare, whose latest $680 million funding round was led by Softbank, is under investigation by the UK Gambling Commission to assess whether its game - where users play with encrypted digital soccer tokens they can buy and sell - amounts to gambling. Asked whether the game's format, paired with the NFT sector's exponential growth and tendency to generate extremely rapid returns, could prove hazardous, Julien said: "We have nothing to do with gambling."

