Amazon.com Inc said on Monday short-video sharing app TikTok is now available on its Amazon Fire TV devices in the United States and Canada. The TV app will enable play and pause controls with the voice remote for Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:44 IST
Amazon Fire TV in U.S. and Canada get TikTok (Nov 1)

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday short-video sharing app TikTok is now available on its Amazon Fire TV devices in the United States and Canada.

The TV app will enable play and pause controls with the voice remote for Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant. TikTok will also soon be available on the online retailer's Echo Show devices, the Amazon Fire TV blog https://amazonfiretv.blog/tiktok-now-available-on-amazon-fire-tv-in-u-s-and-canada-afc62bf2977d said. The app's users can already use it on Google TV and Android TV in select European countries.

Known for its viral dance videos and trends, TikTok has come under fire for depicting the "devious licks" trend that pushed students to steal from schools or vandalize them. (https://reut.rs/3jX2r6b) The social media firm, owned by Beijing-based internet technology company ByteDance, has also told U.S. lawmakers it does not give information to the Chinese government in the face of data security concerns. (https://reut.rs/3mBCawd)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

