Oppo Find X3 Pro gets MDFPP CC certification: Here's what it means

According to Oppo, the MDFPP CC certification addresses seven fundamental security requirements covering all stages of the product development lifecycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:49 IST
Image Credit: Oppo
  • Country:
  • China

Oppo announced today that Find X3 Pro has received the Mobile Device Fundamentals Protection Profile (MDFPP) Common Criteria (CC) certification, the most demanding international certification in the field of mobile device security.

A total of 178 technical requirement certifications and 155 user cases were analysed in multiple rounds of testing, the Chinese smartphone maker said in a press release on Tuesday.

The CC MDFPP certification of the OPPO Find X3 Pro comes as a validation of our efforts and our promise to continue to focus on offering superior security protection for our 400 million end users and to create secure and reliable products.

Mr. Andy Wu, President of Software Engineering Department, VP of OPPO

According to Oppo, the MDFPP CC certification addresses seven fundamental security requirements covering all stages of the product development lifecycle, including:

  • smartphone security audit
  • cryptographic support
  • user data protection
  • identity and authentication
  • security management
  • target of evaluation access
  • trustedpath/channels

Oppo Find X3 Pro: Specifications

The Oppo Find X3 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits. Under the hood, the device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of in-built storage.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, assisted by a 50-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x hybrid optical zoom and 20x digital zoom, and a 3-megapixel microlens sensor with 60x magnification. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W flash charging support. Connectivity options onboard the device include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C charging port. For biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner.

