Suez Canal October revenue up 12.4%, says canal authority chairman

Egypt's Suez Canal achieved October revenue of $551 million, the canal authority's chairman, Osama Rabie, said on Tuesday.

The monthly revenue from transit through the canal increased 12.4% year on year, he added. The canal's revenue reached $5.2 billion from Jan. 1 to the end of October, up from 4.6 billion in the same period last year, Rabie said.

