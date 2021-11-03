French ambassador accuses Australia of deceit over submarine deal
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 03-11-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 07:22 IST
France's ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thebault, said on Wednesday that Australia acted with deceit when it abruptly cancelled a multi-billion deal with Paris to build a fleet of submarines. "The deceit was intentional," Thebault told media in Canberra on Wednesday.
"The way it was handled was plainly a stab in the back." Australia in September cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group, opting instead to build at least 12 nuclear-powered submarines after striking a deal with the United States and Britain.
