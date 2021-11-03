Netflix mobile games rolling out to Android users everywhere

Netflix is rolling out five mobile games to Android users around the world. Anyone with a Netflix subscription can start playing these games right away - Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop), with no additional fees and no in-app purchases.

"Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you're a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we're just getting started. We're excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead," Netflix wrote in a blog post.

Android mobile phone users will see a dedicated games row and games tab where they can select any game to download while Android tablet users will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop-down menu to download and play the games.

The video streaming giant said that the new mobile games will be available in multiple languages and your games will automatically default to the preference set in your Netflix profile. Additionally, you can play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account.