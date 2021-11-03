Left Menu

Asus Zenfone 8 gets new software update: Here's what's new

The Asus Zenfone 8 will start receiving the Android 12 update starting in December 2021, the company confirmed last month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 10:38 IST
Image Credit: Asus

Asus has released a new minor update, version 30.12.112.46, to the Zenfone 8 that optimizes the system stability. The latest update is rolling out to the Japanese, Russian and worldwide units of the smartphone bearing the model number 'ZS590KS'.

The company is rolling out the update in batches, hence it will reach a limited number of users today. If you haven't received the update notification yet, check it manually by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Release note

  • Optimized system stability

Zenfone 8: Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 8 has a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G processor coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the handset has a dual rear camera system housing a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual PD autofocus. For selfies and video chatting, you get a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with Dual PDAF.

The Asus Zenfone 8 has a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support that is claimed to deliver 60% charge in 25 minutes. Connectivity features onboard the phone include - WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

