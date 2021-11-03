OutSystems Helps Sage Embrace Future of Work

High-speed application development platform underpins 'MyWorkSpace' App and safe return to the office SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development, teamed up with Sage to develop a 'MyWorkSpace' app, which enables colleagues to book desks and meeting rooms. This project has helped Sage colleagues return to the office under the company's Flexible Human Work initiative.

Like many companies, Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, implemented a work-from-home policy at the start of the COVID-19 crisis and is now helping its 11,000 colleagues return to its offices where guidance allows.

Having chosen the high-speed development platform, four graduates and a senior developer learned about the OutSystems solution and built the company's first in-house mobile app, the 'Colleague Hub', designed to streamline internal approvals. In addition, it delivered a web application, integrated with Sage's contact center system, to allow customer service staff and managers to support customers as effectively as possible.

After Sage implemented a work-from-home policy across all of it's global offices, the developers continued their work and found OutSystems helped them with collaborative development, as a result of its modular application architecture. OutSystems Cloud also enabled the team to move to a remote working environment with very little process or technology adjustment.

Using an OutSystems Forge template and supported by a Technical Success Manager, who provided coaching on rearchitecting the app as a web application, the team delivered the first iteration of the MyWorkSpace app in just six weeks. In the following months, regular updates by the development team added more features to the application, helping Sage colleagues safely return to office-based working while putting safety first.

MyWorkSpace includes a range of features, including the ability to choose an office location, date, and area. It automatically assigns a desk and displays an interactive map that helps the user find it; QR codes at the desk allow easy check-in scans. Colleagues checkout when ready, or the app notifies them when checkout time is imminent, so that they can vacate the space for cleaning.

MyWorkSpace also integrates into Sage's intranet, providing employees with access to a comprehensive set of COVID-19 related information and instructions tailored to their office without leaving the app. Sage also simplified the desk booking process and built Sage-specific reports and dashboards.

As restrictions have eased nationally, the app is now aiding colleagues' return to the office, under Sage's Flexible Human Work initiative. Sage believes that the future of work is built on true flexibility and collaboration and that where or when you work is not as important as how we connect as humans to do the best work for customers.

''In this new normal, like all businesses, we have to be able to adapt quickly,'' said Stephen Lukert, Global Director of Finance Solutions at Sage. ''OutSystems has allowed us to do this and helped us rapidly deliver a tailored app that allows colleagues to book desks and meeting rooms – helping them safely return to the office.'' ''Sage really has seen the benefits of using our platform, with a small team developing a number of apps, along with its MyWorkSpace app,'' said Mike Hughes, Senior Director, Product Marketing, OutSystems. ''Using a team from its graduate program, supported by OutSystems, it has developed a business-changing app that has helped the Sage team return to work safely in just six weeks.'' About OutSystems - OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems modern application platform's high productivity, connected, and AI-assisted tools help developers rapidly build and deploy a full range of applications anywhere the organization requires. With over 500,000 community members, approximately 1,600 employees, more than 400 partners, and active customers in 87 countries and across 22 industries, OutSystems has achieved global scale while helping organizations change the way they develop applications. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

About Sage - Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.

