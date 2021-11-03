Nokia expands Wavence product portfolio with new indoor/outdoor backhaul solutions

Nokia today announced the expansion of its Wavence product portfolio with the addition of new indoor and outdoor backhaul solutions that support communications service providers and mission-critical backhaul requirements.

"These new additions to our industry-leading Wavence portfolio offer flexibility, scalability, and capacity to mobile operators and mission-critical services across both the short-haul and long-haul segment," said Giuseppe Targia, Vice President, Microwave Radio Links at Nokia.

The new range of solutions added to the Giuseppe Targia, Vice President, Microwave Radio Links at Nokia include:

Nokia Wavence MSS-XE

MSS-XE is a scalable, and compact indoor Split Mount solution that hosts seven 10 gigabit ethernet and four 1 gigabit ports for unmatched flexibility, scalability, and capacity. MSS-XE has low power consumption and can handle a wide temperature range spanning -40 degrees to 65 degrees Celsius.

The high-capacity solution also provides an edge aggregation capability for both rural and suburban scenarios.

Nokia UBT-T XP dual-carrier radio enhanced edition

Ideal for rural applications, the enhanced Nokia UBT-T XP dual-carrier radio features a new dual-band option for the spectrum bands 6 GHz and 11 GHz. The new solutions provide maximum flexibility for interference mitigation and spectrum efficiency while delivering high path performance and capacity.

Nokia Simplified RAN Transport (SRT)

The new SRT solution complements the RAN with additional transport capabilities by leveraging the existing BTS transport resources and RAN management architecture, delivering end-to-end service management and automation from RAN to core throughout the whole transport network.