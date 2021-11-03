Left Menu

Alphabet to reopen Google News in Spain 'soon' after govt changed regulation

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-11-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 16:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Google
Alphabet said on Wednesday it plans to reopen its Google News service in Spain 'soon' after the government passed new legislation that allows media outlets to negotiate directly with the tech giant.

The service was closed in 2014 after the government passed a rule that forced Alphabet and other news aggregators to pay a collective licensing fee to republish headlines or snippets of news.

"Starting early next year, Google News will provide links to useful and relevant news stories," Google Spain Country Manager Fuencisla Clemares wrote on a company blog.

