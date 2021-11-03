MPL partners with Voodoo to launch popular gaming titles Helix Jump & Color Road

- With 5 billion+ total downloads, Voodoo is one of the largest global hyper-casual game developer & publisher - MPL's state of the art SDK enabled the efficient integration of the two game titles on the MPL app. Any game developers can use the SDK to improve game reach, retention and revenue BENGALURU, India, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Premier League, Asia's largest esports and skill gaming platform, has announced the launch of two new games, Helix Jump & Color Road in partnership with Voodoo. Headquartered in Paris, Voodoo is one of the largest hyper-casual developers & publishers globally, with 5 billion+ total downloads. Helix Jump & Color Road are amongst their biggest titles with 500M+ downloads till date. This is the first time Voodoo has launched their game with a publisher in Asia. This collaboration has been made possible using the state of the art MPL developer SDK that offers a host of features. With this launch, the MPL users continue to experience the best of hyper-casual games with easy to play and engaging games.

With the developer Software Development Kit (SDK), any game developer can now publish and monetize their games as well as conduct Esports events on the MPL app. The SDK also enables developers to enjoy a host of benefits like publishing games cross-continent with a single click, adding cash-rewards and also live stream gaming sessions for a larger audience. Multiple gaming formats like built-in tournament, battle and Knockout are supported in the SDK to enable the users to engage in a format of their choice. At MPL, offering exemplary user experience and fair play is at the topmost priority. MPL uses sophisticated ML models to understand about the user skill level and match similar skill users for competition, providing for a fair chance of winning the game. Further, the SDK generates random numbers which are in the same sequence for each player in a match. This ensures that all the players in a game experience the same game elements while playing. In the same spirit of fairness, fraud checks and encryption of gameplay data have been enabled. In addition, real time ML models, trained over millions of gameplays, are run to weed out hackers/ users trying to manipulate the games. MPL's SDK also seamlessly handles internet and data network fluctuations as well as user led application disruptions. This ensures minimal disconnections during gameplay. Commenting on the launch, Vibhav Viswanathan, Vice President, Developer Platform, MPL said, '' We are excited to partner with Voodoo and let our users enjoy some of their biggest gaming titles on the MPL app. With over 90 million users playing every day, we have built deep technology capabilities to enable seamless game-play at this scale. We are thrilled to offer these capabilities to any game developers and help them deliver best in class games and enjoy optimized engagement and revenue''.

The SDK can be easily accessed by the Game developers by logging on to the Developer Console from MPL. Developers can utilize the console to take advantage of the single build single integration of the SDK for seamless game publishing. Developers need to maintain only a single build across playstore/ Appstore and MPL app, reducing operational burden and providing for a consistent user experience across various platforms.

About Mobile Premier League MPL is currently Asia's largest esports and skill gaming platform. With over 70 games across categories, such as fantasy, quizzing, esports and casual games on its Android and iOS apps, MPL is trusted by over 90 million users in India, Indonesia and the U.S. MPL also has multiple gaming studio and developer partners publish games on its platform. Since its launch, MPL has been leading the esports revolution in India and Asia and recently forayed into the U.S. market. It has successfully launched Esports Arena to host fortnightly tournaments across marquee esports titles, such as Chess, World Cricket Championship and Pool, among others. The company was founded by Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra in 2018 and has since expanded its presence to over 5,200 cities and towns in India. MPL is also growing at a steady rate in Indonesia and the US. MPL has a personnel strength of over 800 employees across offices in Bengaluru, India; Pune, India; Jakarta, Indonesia; Singapore, Asia; and New York, United States. To learn more about Mobile Premier League, please visit www.mpl.live.

