Uzbekistan cuts speed of access to Facebook, YouTube over data law

Uzbekistan's government on Wednesday drastically reduced the speed at which its 35 million citizens can access popular social networks and websites such as Facebook and YouTube, saying they did not comply with a new personal data law. The law, which took effect last week, requires Uzbeks' personal data to be stored on servers located in the Central Asian nation, a provision that Russia has also cited to restrict access to some social media.

The list of restricted services also includes Meta Platforms' Instagram, Microsoft's LinkedIn and popular Russian messenger Telegram, according to state telecoms watchdog Uzkomnazorat. Access to TikTok, Twitter, Skype, Russian social network VK and China's WeChat has been restricted since July.

