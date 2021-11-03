Left Menu

Governments must check Facebook really does scrap face recognition, whistleblower says

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen welcomed Facebook's announcement https://www.reuters.com/article/facebook-face-recognition-idUSKBN2HN22X that it would scrap facial recognition, but urged close government oversight of the move to ensure the social network lived up to its pledge. Facebook made the announcement on Tuesday, partly in response to growing scrutiny from regulators and legislators over user safety and abuses on its platforms.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:28 IST
Governments must check Facebook really does scrap face recognition, whistleblower says

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen welcomed Facebook's announcement https://www.reuters.com/article/facebook-face-recognition-idUSKBN2HN22X that it would scrap facial recognition, but urged close government oversight of the move to ensure the social network lived up to its pledge.

Facebook made the announcement on Tuesday, partly in response to growing scrutiny from regulators and legislators over user safety and abuses on its platforms. Activists have criticised faceprinting as a serious threat to privacy. "I strongly encourage government oversight," Haugen said.

"When they say we've got rid of this, what does that actually mean," she asked. "There has to be more transparency on how these operations work to make sure they actually follow through." Ahead of a meeting with Germany's justice minister, the whistleblower, who leaked a trove of damaging documents about Facebook's inner workings, added that the European Union's and Britain's "principles-based" regulation was more effective in constraining technology companies than the United States's more rigid rules-based approach.

Europe also had a particular role to play in ensuring Facebook improves its monitoring of content in languages other than English. Facebook has faced criticism for failing to act against hate speech in languages from Burmese to Greek even as it steps up its monitoring of English-language posts in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"A linguistically diverse place like Europe can be an advocate for everybody around the world that doesn't speak English," she said. "The reality is that Facebook has radically under-invested in safety and security systems for all languages other than English."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021