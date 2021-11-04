Latest Telegram update brings high-speed scrolling for shared media and more

Telegram has released a new update for the month of November that brings a couple of new features and settings including high-speed scrolling and calendar view for shared media, among others.

With this update, Telegram has made it easier to find memories in shared media. A new date bar has been added on the side of the Shared Media page, which can be dragged up and down to scroll through shared media faster.

In addition, you can now quickly find media from a specific time with the new calendar view. Just tap on the date bar to open a calendar interface with media previews for each day and then tap to see all the media from a specific date. You can also filter shared media to show only photos, only videos, or both.

The latest Telegram update brings a new "Request Admin Approval" setting that allows admins to approve new group and channel members with Join Requests. With this, when a user opens a link with Admin Approval turned on, they will see a button to send a join request that admins can manage from a new bar. Additionally, users can now give unique names to all of these invite links.

Next, with this update, the 8 new chat themes, which were introduced in the September update, are now available for your entire app on iOS, with Android to follow soon. The settings on iOS have also been updated to let it match with the latest iOS 15.

Besides, the latest Telegram update also brings:

Transit times for shared locations (both static and live locations) on iOS

Instant Media Captions for iOS - as you type a text in the message bar, it automatically converts to a caption when you attach media.

The company said that transit times and instant media captions will be expanded to Telegram's Android app in the coming updates.

Lastly, the update brings new interactive emoji.